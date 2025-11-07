One of these top-ranked teams is going down to an unranked opponent in Week 11

California Golden Bears Vs #15 Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals are right in the mix for a College Football Playoff, but they'll have to avoid being the latest victim in the chaos of the ACC. Cal has struggled as of late, but they've shown the ability at times to win this level of game.

Why Cal can win

The Louisville Cardinals may be without their biggest star running back, Isaac Brown, for an extended period starting this weekend. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has struggled after a hot start, but he's a talented enough quarterback to give Cal a chance in this game.

Why Louisville won't lose

While the loss of Isaac Brown is significant for this team, Keyjuan Brown has shown that he has the talent to help fill the void. Miller Moss is going to need to step up as well, and with a weapon like Chris Bell, the Cardinals should be able to make big plays in the passing attack. Against a freshman quarterback, this talented defense should be able to put together a dominant performance.