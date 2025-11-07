One of these top-ranked teams is going down to an unranked opponent in Week 11

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Vs #14 Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers are currently the team projected to represent the ACC in the College Football Playoff with an unbeaten record in league play. If the ACC has shown us anything this year, it's that the chaos in this league keeps popping up when no one is expecting it.

Why Wake Forest can win

While Wake Forest no-showed against Florida State, this team has shown several times this season that it can win when no one expects it. If Wake's going to pull off the upset, it's going to need to play a clean game on offense, which is when they're at their best. The defense has quietly been one of the best in the ACC, which can help make this a rock fight.

Why Virginia won't lose

The Virginia Cavaliers have kept winning, but they haven't played all that well, which will be emphasized by Tony Elliott. Wake has struggled at times running the ball, and if Virginia can shut down the run, Robbie Ashford is vulnerable to turning the ball over. This team has a chance to make the Playoff, and Elliott won't let them take their eye off the ball.