One of these top-ranked teams is going down to an unranked opponent in Week 11

Auburn Tigers Vs #16 Vanderbilt Commodores

On Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores host the Auburn Tigers in a game where they can easily find themselves on the ropes. It'll be easy for Vanderbilt to overlook Auburn as the Tigers just fired their coach on Sunday.

Why Auburn can win

While the Auburn Tigers are having a disappointing season, this is still a very talented team capable of competing with anyone. The key for Auburn is their talent on the outside, as they have the playmakers to pull off the upset if the quarterback plays with confidence and airs the ball out. The defense will give the offense every chance to win the game like they always do, and under a new regime Auburn may show some new wrinkles.

Why Vanderbilt won't lose

Most teams could overlook a team like Auburn, but Clark Lea will have his team motivated, while they already have a ton to prove after losing to Texas last week. While Auburn has a ton of questions at the quarterback position, Vanderbilt has the perfect quarterback in Diego Pavia, as he plays with such an edge. This team is better coached, and with the better quarterback, they should win this game.