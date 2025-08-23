One reason to watch every Week 0 College Football game

The best time of the year has finally arrived as Saturday marks the kickoff of another exciting College Football season. Week 0 is great as it brings back College Football but, the slate isn't always the most exciting but, the games this season will all have a unique impact on how the season plays out. Whether it's a Top 25 matchup between Conference foes or a game between two teams with a ton to prove, each game has a ton to provide the fans with.

#17 Kansas State Vs #22 Iowa State - 12:00 PM ET

A massive Big 12 tilt to start the season

The Big 12 is always seemingly wide open with a handful of teams each season capable of winning the Conference Championship. This season, only 4 teams in the Big 12 enter the season ranked and in the first College Football game of the season, we get to see the 17th ranked Kansas State Wildcats face off against 22nd ranked Iowa State.

This matchup will have a massive effect on the race for the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff making it an incredible opening game to the season. This game should come down to the wire and whichever team wins this game will have a resume building win.

Idaho State Vs UNLV - 4:00 PM ET

Dan Mullen debuts at UNLV with an intriguing roster

The UNLV Rebels underwent a ton of changes this offseason as their coaching staff used their impressive season to pick up new coaching gigs elsewhere. Replacing Barry Odom is former Mississippi State and Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen which is an interesting hire. Whether or not Dan Mullen pans out for UNLV, it'll be unique but, the roster he's built is even more interesting.

Former Michigan QB Alex Orji and former Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea will be splitting snaps for the Rebels. Former Alabama receiver Jojo Earle and former highly touted Texas signee Troy Omeiere headline an exciting receiving core. One of Jimbo Fisher's many five-star signees Tunmise Adelaye is an exciting piece up front with one of the most sought after linebacker recruits of All-Time in Justin Flowe behind him.

The secondary is made up of a who's who of former top recruits headlined by former Texas A&M and LSU cornerback Denver Harris who was a 5-star coming out of High School. Harris is joined by former LSU and Arizona State cornerback Leterrance Welch and former Alabama and Georgia safety Jake Pope.

Overall, Dan Mullen has an incredibly talented roster and if some of these pieces can show the talent that made them elite recruits, UNLV could win the Mountain West and dethrone Boise State.

Fresno State Vs Kansas - 6:30 PM ET

Jalon Daniels could launch a dark horse Heisman campaign

The Kansas Jayhawks have started to work their way back into relevance and part of that has been the level of which Jalon Daniels has played at. Last season Jalon Daniels took a step back passing completing just 57% of his passes for 2,454 yards and 14 touchdowns with 12 interceptions but, his rushing ability gave the team another dynamic to lean on.

If Jalon Daniels can bounce back to his 2022 form, the Kansas Jayhawks will have a chance to compete for the Big 12 Championship. Daniels may not have the making of an elite NFL Draft prospect but, he's one of the most fun College Football players to watch when he's clicking.

Sam Houston Vs Western Kentucky - 7:00 PM ET

Conference USA giants square off

Last season both Sam Houston and Western Kentucky went 6-2 in league play finishing tied for second in the league. The Hilltoppers only return 3 starters on offense and another 3 on defense while Sam Houston is a more experienced team with a new Head Coach in former Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo. As two of the best in the Conference face off with new looks, it'll be interesting to see how each side reloaded.

Stanford Vs Hawaii - 7:30 PM ET

How big of a disaster will Stanford be?

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have struggled to find their footing under Timmy Chang yet, they're favored to win the opening game of the season. The Stanford Cardinal have the makings of a potential disaster this season after a 3-9 season last year. After a scandal broke where Head Coach Troy Taylor was accused of bullying members of the staff, the Cardinal moved on at Head Coach.

Andrew Luck is serving as the General Manager of the team and his pick to replace Taylor is Frank Reich who will need to learn this team in a short time period. If Stanford loses this season opener to a Hawaii team that has plenty of questions itself, the team could be in for a long season as the ACC is going to be very competitive this season.

