Oregon ends QB drought with Commitment from 2026 recruit Bryson Beaver

This recruiting cycle has been hard on the Oregon Ducks especially when it comes to recruiting the quarterback position. Last Summer, the Ducks landed a commitment from elite recruit Jonas Williams giving Dan Lanning and his staff one of the top signal callers in the class. This Winter, Williams flipped his commitment joining USC's recruiting class but, Oregon fans hadn't hit the panic button at that point.

As Oregon was in the running for the Nation's top quarterback Jared Curtis the fanbase kept it's hopes up but, once they lost to Georgia panic crept in. The Ducks last hope was seemingly 5-star quarterback Ryder Lyons but, earlier this week he committed to the BYU Cougars which truly set off alarm bells.

Dan Lanning and his staff finally end their cold streak landing Bryson Beaver

On Wednesday Night, the Oregon Ducks finally ended their streak of missing out on top quarterbacks as they landed former Boise State commit Bryson Beaver.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Bryson Beaver has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 200 QB from Murrieta, CA was previously Committed to Boise State



“Excited to be a part of something special in Oregon, Sco Ducks 🦆”https://t.co/4EeDm01Dnu pic.twitter.com/aR5p4tFCBs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2025

As of late, Bryson Beaver's recruitment exploded with new interest especially after he decommitted from Boise State. Oregon and Ole Miss quickly emerged as the teams to watch while LSU jumped into the race after missing out on 4-star quarterback Bowe Bentley.

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Bryson Beaver is the 872nd ranked player in the class, the 56th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 78th ranked player out of California. While the recruiting ranking is low, Beaver has quickly flown up team's recruiting boards after a dominant showing at Elite 11 and he'll likely earn 5-star status when each recruiting service updates their rankings.

Dan Lanning and his coaching staff finally have a quarterback on board in this recruiting class which could allow this class to explode over the next few weeks. Having a quarterback on board only helps when recruiting other positions and Beaver can help reel in some of the highly touted wide receivers the Ducks are after.

