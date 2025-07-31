Oregon on the verge of delivering a major blow to Kalen DeBoer’s recruiting surge

The Summer was truly Kalen DeBoer's as the Alabama Football team dominated the recruiting trail picking up win after win. Alabama's recruiting surge was headlined by the Crimson Tide reeling in 3 5-star commitments, giving them the most 5-star commitments in the Country. Two of the 5-stars came from the State of Alabama as the Crimson Tide landed WR Cederian Morgan and RB Ezavier Crowell.

Landing the 2nd and 3rd ranked players in the State of Alabama gave the Crimson Tide fanbase a ton of optimism when it came to the State's highest ranked player, Anthony "Tank" Jones, a 5-star edge rusher. On Wednesday, Anthony Jones announced that he'd make a commitment on Thursday during the Pat McAfee Show, bringing an end to one of the biggest recruitments in the Country.

Given Alabama's dominance in their own state, the expectation was that the Crimson Tide were the team to beat for Anthony Jones. As of late, this recruitment has seemingly flipped as 24/7 Sports placed a crystal ball prediction for the Ducks to land Anthony Jones while Hayes Fawcett confirmed they're 1 of the top 2 schools for Jones.

Oregon has a chance to have a HUGE couple of days on the Recruiting Trail 👀



The Ducks are leading/Top 2 in the recruitments of:



• 5-Star EDGE Anthony “Tank” Jones

• No. 1 CB Davon Benjamin Jr.

• Top 95 DL Deuce Geralds



Can Oregon land all 3 🤔https://t.co/mWa43B2Jol pic.twitter.com/YNZVplARcE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 30, 2025

While Alabama's recruiting class is still one of the best classes in America, missing out on Anthony Jones would still serve as a massive blow to the Crimson Tide's momentum. Oregon would keep Alabama from adding a 5th 5-star recruit in this class and barring any shocking flips or a player rising in the rankings, they'd likely stand pat with at most 4 5-star recruits.

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Anthony Jones is the 22nd ranked player in the Country, the 4th ranked edge rusher in the class, and the top player out of Alabama.

Oregon landing Anthony Jones would be a massive addition to their class and a great replacement for edge rusher Richard Wesley, who decommitted from the Ducks before committing to Texas. The Ducks already have a loaded class headlined by 5-stars Immanuel Iheanacho, Jett Washington, and Kendre Harrison, which would make adding Jones impressive.

Anthony Jones will be committing live on the Pat McAfee Show which airs on ESPN from 12:00 - 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

