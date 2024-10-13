Oregon proves they are Big 10 ready and a true title contender
There are always questions about Oregon because there is the stereotype they are soft and can't win a big game when all eyes are on them. Plenty of people have questioned whether the Ducks can be successful in the physical Big Ten conference and if they can be put on that elite level of college football.
Saturday night's impressive win over Ohio State not only shows they are Big Ten ready but are atop the list of teams who are true title contenders. It's not often a team comes into Autzen Stadium and is a decisive favorite, but clearly, most thought the Buckeyes would leave Eugene victorious.
Dan Lanning and his team had other ideas Saturday night going toe to toe with the big bad Buckeyes and landing the knockout punch late. As much as we heard about the Ohio State defense going into the game, the Ducks didn't flinch putting up nearly 500 yards of offense. All the questions of what is wrong with this team after struggling at the start of the season with the state of Idaho are now muted.
There is still a lot of football to be played, but looking at the rest of Oregon's schedule there isn't a game where they won't be favored. The trick will be for this team to stay away from the "rat poison" as now everyone will tell them how good they are. We know anything can happen on any given Saturday, but this Ducks team is currently in very good shape. They passed their biggest test so far in the 2024 season and the sky is truly the limit for this team.
Dillon Gabriel appears to be the biggest win of the transfer portal as of now and will start to get more serious consideration as a Heisman contender.
This man is completing nearly 78 percent of his passes, and it makes you really wonder how the Sooners lost him in the off-season. He clearly has what it takes to be the leader of a title contender, and the rest of this season should be a fun one for this Ducks team.