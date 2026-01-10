Oregon RB in the transfer portal is actually making himself money vs Indiana

If you've watched the Oregon Ducks play this season and turned on the College Football Playoff Semifinals, you likely wondered who Jay Harris is. Everyone has become familiar with Oregon's running back duo of Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison, while you've even seen Dierre Hill Jr and Jayden Limar at times.

If you wanted to see Jay Harris play, you had to watch one of Oregon's blowout wins as he's been the team's 5th running back. Sometimes, a rare opportunity can arise, and it's always incredible to see a player take advantage of it.

Jay Harris has seized the most rare opportunity

The Oregon Ducks saw incredible change to their running back room over the past several days between injuries and the Transfer Portal. Starting running back Noah Whittington is dealing with an injury he's trying to play through, but he's limited. Jordon Davison has split carries with Whittington, but he suffered a broken clavicle against Texas Tech.

Dierre Hill Jr is available for the game, but the Ducks were never going to lean on the true freshman. Jayden Limar, Makhi Hughes, and Jay Harris all entered the Transfer Portal, but Harris was the only one who made himself available to play.

In this bloodbath of a game, Oregon hasn't done much right, but Jay Harris is using this game as a perfect audition with his name in the Transfer Portal, and it's likely going to make him a ton of money wherever he lands.

Against an Indiana defense that doesn't let anyone run the ball, Harris has taken 10 carries for 29 yards, which isn't great, but it is against this defense. Where Harris has really flashed is as a receiving option, catching 3 passes for 32 yards, which is currently leading the Oregon Ducks.

It's rare to see a player in the Transfer Portal getting to showcase their talent, but Harris has taken it and made the most out of it.