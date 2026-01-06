Oregon’s Playoff hopes take a major hit after devastating blow to RB room

The Oregon Ducks are currently in the College Football Playoff semifinals as Dan Lanning looks to bring the first National Championship to Eugene. As the Oregon Ducks try to avenge their only loss of the season against Indiana, the Ducks are going to have to try and beat the Hoosiers defense that looks unstoppable.

Teams haven't been able to run on the Hoosiers, and beating Indiana is going to be even harder for the Ducks. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Oregon running back Jordon Davison suffered a "broken clavicle," which will most likely keep him out for the remainder of the College Football Playoff.

Oregon RB Jordon Davison suffered a broken clavicle vs. Texas Tech and will “very likely not play the rest of the playoffs” per The Oregonian's @AaronJFentress.



The true freshman has 15 total TDs this season. pic.twitter.com/bGUU5rhLsD — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 6, 2026

Jordon Davison's injury changes everything for Oregon

Losing Jordon Davison for the rest of the postseason is a serious hurdle for the Ducks, and one that the team will need to try and overcome against a stout defense. Davison ranks second on the Ducks in rushing, and has led the team in rushing yards for both College Football Playoff games.

Noah Whittington has been the team's leader in carries all season long, and he's going to need to take his game to another level if Oregon is going to win the National Championship. Whittington has carried the ball 129 times for 829 yards and 6 touchdowns on the season.

The Ducks running back room may be especially shorthanded given some of the activity as of late in the Transfer Portal. Freshman Dierre Hill Jr will likely step into a bigger role as he's been the 3rd running back for most of the season.

Backup running back Jayden Limar announced on Tuesday that he would be entering the Transfer Portal, which makes his availability unknown. Makhi Hughes hasn't played most of the season and announced that he was transferring to Houston on Sunday. Hopefully for Oregon, both remain with the team; otherwise, these injuries could greatly impact the Ducks' hopes.