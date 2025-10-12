Oregon State pulls the plug on dismal Trent Bray era amid winless start

Few teams have had as bad a season as the Oregon State Beavers, who are quietly 0-7 with a solid chance to finish the season winless. This season has been embarrassing for the Beavers, who have lost to the likes of Fresno State, Houston, Appalachian State, and Wake Forest, all of which are games the program expects to have a chance in. After a 5-7 season last year, it was clear that Trent Bray's team regressed, and a change needed to be made.

Oregon State fires Head Coach Trent Bray

On Sunday Morning, the Oregon State Beavers finally pulled the plug on their Head Coach firing Trent Bray according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Oregon State has fired Trent Bray after an 0-7 start. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 12, 2025

The move doesn't come as a surprise as it simply would've been shocking if Trent Bray survived this season with the way this team has played. While Trent Bray was a standout as a player at Oregon State and a solid assistant coach, this team clearly isn't coached well while the staff hasn't come close to building a talented enough roster.

When Oregon State fired Trent Bray may be the biggest surprise, as they'll owe him $3.6 million for buying him out. Had the Beavers waited until the season was over, the figure would've dropped to $2.4 million, but the administration likely didn't want to wait and let this program sink any further.

The most interesting aspect of this move and part of the reason Oregon State had to make it is the state of the Pac-12. This season, the Beavers are playing in a conference with only Washington State, but next season the new Pac-12 is born after all the moves they made in conference realignment. Oregon State now has a chance to find the right man for the job to best position themselves to succeed in the new league.

