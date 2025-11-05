Pat McAfee goes on the attack again, and his target is the oddest yet

This weekend, millions of College Football fans were left in the dark as a contract dispute between ESPN and its parent company, Disney, with Google and YouTube TV left ABC and ESPN off of YouTube TV's airwaves. The dispute kept millions from being able to watch College Football games, College GameDay, and even Monday Night Football, which has fans up in arms with both parties, as in the end the consumer will be the only one who loses.

As fans couldn't watch College GameDay or the games on ESPN, they turned elsewhere or changed streaming services. It turns out that the fans aren't the only people who are fed up with this ongoing dispute.

Pat McAfee takes aim at his employer over YouTube TV dispute

Throughout the weekend, ESPN weaponized its hosts and analysts having them release videos and share graphics telling the subscribers of YouTube TV to turn elsewhere.

If you're a YouTube TV customer, you may lose access to ESPN's networks, including CFB, NFL and NBA games on ESPN and ABC. Go to https://t.co/7Rt52TtDUR now so you don't miss out. pic.twitter.com/pedTniPUUE — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 30, 2025

One ESPN talent was notably missing from the group, siding with their employer, staying notably silent on the issue. Pat McAfee didn't share the messaging from ESPN, and he actually helped the fans by broadcasting College GameDay on his social media accounts.

On his show "The Pat McAfee Show", McAfee bashed his colleagues for continuing to tell consumers to make the move.

"We’re all done with it, and also, if you’re on TV, stop telling people to go to a website to save a multi-billion-dollar deal. Nobody cares what you have to say. There will be nothing that we have to say or any website that will be visited. There are, I don’t want to say the exact names, but these people (hands up high), let’s put our swords down. Let’s put our swords down for the good of sports." Pat McAfee

McAfee is taking sides against his employer and his colleagues, and while it may not be popular internally at ESPN, it's exactly what the fans want to hear. At the end of the day, the result of this dispute will be the fans paying more so both sides make more money, yet the fans can't even watch the games.

This dispute continues to carry on, which has the fans going truly insane as it seems there is no resolution in sight. The ESPN employees aren't looking out for the fans' best interest when they share the messaging, but they're looking out for their employer, and everyone can see through it.