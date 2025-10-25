Pat McAfee panders to the Nashville crowd making his pick for Heisman favorite

In a sport that's as crazy and unpredictable as College Football, few things are ever certain. The biggest certainty we have in the sport is that on Saturday Morning, wherever College GameDay is, Pat McAfee is going to pander to the crowd, quickly becoming a figure that the crowd falls in love with, either picking the team to win or talking the campus up.

On Saturday Morning, ESPN College GameDay made the trip to Nashville as the 10th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores face the 15th-ranked Missouri Tigers. It didn't take Pat McAfee very long to have the entire Vanderbilt fanbase on his side.

Pat McAfee picks Diego Pavia for Heisman

As the GameDay crew gathered around the "Dashboard," the topic came up asking the crew to pick their favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Pat McAfee slow-rolled the crowd, talking about every other quarterback before sending the crowd into a frenzy picking Diego Pavia.

HOW COULD YA NOT SAY DIEGO PAVIA#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/RoWKt7sQoZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 25, 2025

This season, Diego Pavia has passed for 1,569 yards and 15 touchdowns with just 4 interceptions while adding 438 yards and 4 scores with his legs. Pavia's numbers don't make him a clear runaway favorite, but you have to take into account what Vanderbilt was before him when making the case, as he's changed the entire vibe around the Commodores.

Diego Pavia's case could certainly use a signature performance and on Saturday, he'll have a chance to do so in a Top 15 clash against Missouri. By leading his team to a big win, the Commodores would be in the mix for the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff, which would only help down the stretch.

Pavia's impact has already been seen in all the upsets and the fact that GameDay returned to campus, but on Saturday, he can take it one step further by knocking off Missouri.