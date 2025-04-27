Patriots Draft "Mr. Irrelevant" Memphis DB Kobee Minor

Mr. Irrelevant of the 2025 NFL Draft is Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor, drafted by the Patriots at pick No. 257.

Minor played four seasons of college football with three different teams: he played two years at Texas Tech, one season at Indiana and last season with the Tigers. In 11 games with Memphis, Minor recorded 38 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 6 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles.

The Patriots have drafted Mr. Irrelevant three times since 1994.

In 1994, the Patriots drafted linebacker Marty Moore of Kentucky with the 222nd and final pick of the 1994 NFL Draft. Moore was a productive linebacker at Kentucky from 1991-1994, who had recorded 462 career tackles with the Wildcats, including 183 tackles in 1991. In addition, Moore was a two-time All-Southeastern Conference selection.

Moore was part of a 1994 draft class that included USC LB Willie McGinest, who went on to become a two-time Pro Bowler and who won three Super Bowl championships with the Patriots. Moore played 112 games during his career in New England and was later inducted into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Moore became the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in a Super Bowl (XXXI), which was a loss to the Packers. He was also the first Mr. Irrelevant to win a Super Bowl (XXXVI), a victory over the Rams.

As Minor begins the next phase of his football career, he hopes to change that moniker from Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Relevant for the Patriots.