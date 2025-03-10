Ranking the Top 10 quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class may not have a generational talent, but it’s filled with intriguing prospects who could develop into franchise quarterbacks under the right circumstances.

This class features everything from big-armed pocket passers to dual-threat playmakers, making for an interesting debate about just how many of these guys deserve to be first-rounders.

One thing’s for sure—Washington State-turned-Miami standout Cam Ward deserves the No. 1 spot. But what about after Ward?

Here's a look at the top 10 quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

1. Cam Ward, Miami

Cam Ward has the best combination of arm strength, mobility, and playmaking ability in this draft. After transferring from Washington State to Miami, he put up 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, proving he could run a high-powered offense — one of the best in the country.

Ward has a knack for extending plays and making off-platform throws, but he can be overly aggressive, leading to turnovers. Scouts love his upside, and with the right coaching, he could develop into a dynamic NFL starter.

2. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders is arguably the most accurate passer in the draft, completing 74% of his throws in 2024 while throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He thrives in the pocket, has excellent ball placement, and plays with poise under pressure. However, he still has certain areas of his game that will need to be refined. Sanders took a beating at Colorado, but transitioning to yet another level may not be the easiest thing in the world for him.

3. Kyle McCord, Syracuse

Kyle McCord bet on himself by transferring from Ohio State to Syracuse, and it paid off in a huge way. He led all FBS quarterbacks in 2024 with 4,779 passing yards and threw 34 touchdowns. McCord has prototypical size (6-3, 220) and a strong arm, but decision-making remains a concern—he led the ACC with 12 interceptions. He’s not a mobile quarterback, but he can run if needed. You won't see many analysts with McCord this high, but he may prove to be the best quarterback of this draft class, in my opinion.

4. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart plays with a gunslinger mentality and has one of the best deep balls in the class. In 2024, he threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns while leading the SEC in yards per attempt. He has the athleticism to move around in the pocket and create plays, but he comes from a QB-friendly offense that didn’t require full-field reads. NFL teams will love his arm talent, but he may need time to adjust to a pro-style system.

5. Will Howard, Ohio State

Will Howard looks the part of an NFL quarterback at 6-4, 235 lbs, and has the arm to match. He transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State and led the Buckeyes to a national championship, throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. Howard is another one of these guys who is flying under the radar, but honestly, he could be a steal for an NFL team.

6. Quinn Ewers, Texas

Quinn Ewers has the natural arm talent of a top-tier quarterback, leading Texas to the College Football Playoff with 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2024. He thrives in a vertical passing game but has struggled with consistency, especially under pressure, where he threw 12 interceptions last season. Injuries have also plagued him thus far, raising concerns about durability. If he lands in the right system, his upside is significant, but he’s a boom-or-bust prospect.

7. Tyler Shough, Louisville

Tyler Shough finally put together a full, healthy season at Louisville and showed why he was once projected as Justin Herbert’s successor at Oregon. He has great size (6-4, 219 lbs), a big arm, and can help in the running game, too. However, his processing speed is a concern, and he needs to prove he can consistently read defenses. He could develop into a low-end starter or high-end backup in the right situation.

8. Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Jalen Milroe is the most athletic quarterback in this class, rushing for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024 while showing off a cannon for an arm. He has game-changing speed and the ability to extend plays, but his passing consistency is a work in progress—he completed under 65% of his throws in half of his games. That didn't stop Jalen Hurts, though. He’s a high-upside project who will need time to develop as a passer, but if a team is patient, he could become a dynamic dual-threat starter.

9. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Kurtis Rourke is a smart, efficient pocket passer who led the Big Ten in passer rating in 2024 while playing through a reported ACL injury. He throws with accuracy and poise. In addition, his football IQ and toughness could earn him a long-term backup role in the NFL, but his upside is probably limited due to his physical tools.

10. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Dillon Gabriel is the most experienced quarterback in the draft, finishing his college career with nearly 19,000 passing yards across stops at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. In 2024, he had a career-best 72.9% completion rate with 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. While he’s a great leader and decision-maker, his size (5-11, 205 lbs) and average arm strength limit his upside. He projects as a solid backup or spot starter in the NFL.

Read More