Paul Finebaum casts doubts on Lane Kiffin's future at Ole Miss
Paul Finebaum recently shared some interesting thoughts on Lane Kiffin's future as a head coach, raising questions about where the Ole Miss leader might land next.
Speaking on The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum speculated on Kiffin’s potential moves after a disappointing loss to Florida and another season likely falling short of a College Football Playoff appearance.
“I think you’ll hear Lane Kiffin’s name,” Finebaum said via On3. “I don’t know if there’d be any legitimate openings this year, but I think at some point he’s going to have to take a deep, long look. I almost went to Auburn, he would say to himself, I thought about Florida. Do I continue here? Do I look to the NFL?”
According to Finebaum, Kiffin might find himself in a period of soul-searching once the Egg Bowl wraps up.
Kiffin’s track record at Ole Miss is nothing to scoff at. With a current record of 42-18 and the possibility of another 10-win season, he’s proven his ability to build a strong program. However, Finebaum questioned whether the Rebels have hit their ceiling.
“Lane Kiffin is a really smart guy. He knows this was his shot. And I’m sure if you’re an Ole Miss fan, you say, ‘Oh, what do you mean? We can come back.’ I don’t know about that. To me, it’s not that easy for Ole Miss to be the best team in the country,” Finebaum said.
The conversation also touched on whether Kiffin might explore the NFL, a move that would represent a significant shift in his career. Finebaum acknowledged Kiffin’s intelligence and adaptability but left the door open for the coach to continue at Ole Miss if no viable options arise.
As fans and analysts debate Kiffin’s next steps, it’s clear that his future is a hot topic. Whether he stays at Ole Miss, jumps to another major college program, or ventures into the NFL, Kiffin’s next move will undoubtedly shape his legacy in football.