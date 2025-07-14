Paul Finebaum guarantees a Longhorns victory in Texas Vs Ohio State

Week One of the College Football season is always one of the most exciting weekends of the year but, in 2025 we're going to get a special set of games that will have a serious impact on the College Football Playoff race. LSU heads to Clemson, Alabama goes on the road to face Florida State, Notre Dame faces off against Miami, and the biggest game of them all has Texas heading to Columbus to take on the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

This matchup isn't just a clash between two of the biggest brands in the sport but, there's some added bad blood as Texas fell short of it's goals last season as Ohio State knocked off the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.

These teams look far different than they did last season especially at the quarterback position as Arch Manning and Julian Sayin step in for Quinn Ewers and Will Howard. Heading into the College Football Playoff Semifinal rematch, Paul Finebaum is placing his trust in the Longhorns fresh new signal caller, guaranteeing a Texas victory over Ohio State.

"I am as married to Arch Manning as an old geezer like me can be to a young, great college quarterback, but I like everything about him and I think you said something. The Manning name matters, but it isn’t going to matter that field in a couple of weeks at Ohio State. The experience of being an understudy to Ewers and understanding Sark’s system is what’s going to get them over the top and probably — well, not probably — definitely beat Ohio State in the opener." Paul Finebaum

The belief that Paul Finebaum has in Arch Manning is surprising given the fact that his two starts have come against ULM and Mississippi State which means he still has a ton to prove. There's plenty of reason to believe that Arch Manning can be one of the elite quarterbacks in College Football but, he'll have to do it consistently rather than showing it in flashes off of the bench.

Guaranteeing a victory for Texas is certainly bold for Paul Finebaum as the Ohio State Buckeyes will be loaded as they always are. Julian Sayin like Arch Manning is a former 5-star recruit himself with plenty of ability. The Buckeyes will be loaded at receiver once again with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate and have a similar level of turnover all over like the Longhorns.

Getting a game as massive as Texas Vs Ohio State is incredible and seeing it in Week One of the season is the perfect way to kick off the year.

