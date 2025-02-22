Paul Finebaum has a cold one-word reply to Alabama fans and their 2025 hopes

Alabama fans are holding onto hope that Kalen DeBoer’s second season will bring the Crimson Tide back to national prominence, but Paul Finebaum isn’t convinced.

The longtime SEC analyst had a blunt, one-word description of the program’s current state: “diminished.”

"He has to get to the playoffs," Finebaum said, making it clear that anything less than a return to the College Football Playoff would be a failure. "I felt going into Year One, it was playoff or bust. I don’t think anything has changed."

The word "diminished" is a stark contrast to the Alabama dynasty that fans have been accustomed to. The 2024 season was a rollercoaster, with the Tide pulling off big wins, like their victory over Georgia, but also suffering unexpected losses, including a stunning defeat to Vanderbilt. Finebaum pointed to these inconsistencies as part of why Alabama’s reputation is slipping.

"They go down, and they beat LSU in a convincing fashion," Finebaum recalled. "Two weeks later, they throw it all away against Oklahoma."

Beyond the perception problem, Alabama also faces major on-field questions heading into 2025. The quarterback position is wide open after Jalen Milroe’s departure, and while Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell are options, none of them are proven at the SEC level. Then there’s the return of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, whose decision to leave DeBoer last year for a short-lived NFL stint has raised eyebrows.

Greg McElroy recently pushed a different narrative, arguing that Alabama is poised for a bounce-back season, citing strong defensive continuity and veteran leadership. However, Finebaum’s assessment paints a more urgent picture—if Alabama doesn’t return to the playoff conversation soon, the program might not just be “diminished.” It could be heading toward full-fledged mediocrity.

Alabama fans aren’t used to settling for anything less than national championships. But for now, Finebaum’s icy assessment serves as a reminder that the standard in Tuscaloosa has changed, and not for the better.

