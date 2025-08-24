Paul Finebaum reveals his pivotal matchup for LSU vs Clemson

The College Football season got underway on Saturday with an exciting Week 0 slate but, everyone is excited to season truly kick off this week for Week 1. Between games like Texas Vs Ohio State, Alabama Vs Florida State, Notre Dame Vs Miami, and Clemson Vs LSU, the race for the College Football Playoff will be impacted next week.

The matchup between the LSU and Clemson is far and away one of the most interesting of the season as two teams with true College Football Playoff expectations and potential Heisman Trophy winners square off.

On each side of the matchup, the teams are loaded with potential 1st round picks on both sides of the football. When it comes to this matchup, the determining factor will be how the LSU Tigers offensive line holds up. Clemson has 4 potential first round picks on the defensive line and LSU is tasked with replacing 4 of 5 starters up front.

In the lead up to the pivotal Week 1 matchup, College Football analyst Paul Finebaum declared that LSU's offensive line vs Clemson's defensive line will determine the game.

"I think it’s whether or not LSU can protect Nussmeier, the quarterback, the reason I say that is because Clemson probably has the best defensive line in the country. Playing at home, if they wreak havoc with Nussmeier, they’re going to be in great shape." Paul Finebaum

Paul Finebaum then went on to talk about why the protection holding up is so important when it comes to Garrett Nussmeier as at times like in the Texas A&M game where Nussmeier made some terrible decisions which cost the Tigers the game.

"He is a superb quarterback. He and Klubnik from Clemson are probably the top two in the entire country, but he gets a little wild under pressure. That cost LSU a couple of times last year. It very well could cost them this game if he doesn’t have protection." Paul Finebaum

The Tigers won't be starting 4 first time starters this season as LSU went out and added two instant impact starters on the offensive line in Braelin Moore and Josh Thompson. The rest of LSU's projected offensive line has gotten some experience whether it was in the Texas Bowl at the end of the season or when the Tigers occasionally suffered an injury.

If LSU is going to make the College Football Playoff, it's going to start with going on the road and proving this team has what it takes to beat a well rounded Clemson team.

