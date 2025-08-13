Paul Finebaum's take on Arch Manning is one of the most ridiculous statements ever

When you begin to talk about the 2025 College Football season, one of the first names everyone wants to talk about is Arch Manning. The Longhorns starting quarterback has all the ingredients to make him one of the top media storylines as he starts at one of the biggest brands in College Football and his family has one of the biggest legacies in the SEC and in the NFL.

Over the past two seasons, everyone has gotten glimpses of Manning's potential whether it was in mop up duty, coming in for designed runs, or playing when Quinn Ewers was injured. The dual threat ability of Arch Manning paired with the fact that he's going to play in a Steve Sarkisian offense has everyone predicting a Texas National Championship and Arch Manning in the Heisman conversation.

It's fair to predict a massive season for Arch Manning but, based on who he is, many have gone way too far with their takes on Arch Manning. Among the analysts going way too far with their takes is Paul Finebaum who had one of the most absurd predictions of all time, predicting that Manning will be the most dynamic quarterback we've seen in a generation.

"He [Arch Manning] is going to be the most dynamic quarterback we've seen in a generation."



SEC Inside: Looking For Answers 8 PM ET pic.twitter.com/LW47GfPI3d — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 13, 2025

It's fine to predict a Heisman, a National Championship, and even being the first overall pick for Manning but, the most dynamic quarterback we've seen in a generation is a massive stretch. In order to reach that feat, Manning would have to put together a massive season playing against SEC defenses with 4 of 5 new starters on the offensive line and three new starters at receiver which seems impossible.

When you look at the quarterbacks of the 2000's alone you quickly see that being the most dynamic quarterback would be insane. Lamar Jackson was the definition of dynamic at Louisville as were Tim Tebow at Florida, Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, and Cam Newton at Auburn.

Being the most dynamic Texas Longhorns quarterback of the 2000's is an impossible task for Arch Manning as well. When you look at what Vince Young was able to accomplish at Texas, even if Arch Manning matched the National Title and added a Heisman it still wouldn't translate to how dynamic Young was for the Longhorns.

Heading into the College Football season, Arch Manning will face arguably the most pressure of all time as the hype has building for three years and if he struggles to open the season at Ohio State, it could all come crashing down.

More Texas Longhorns News: