Paul Finebaum throwing subtle shade at Big Ten commissioner

Expansion of the College Football Playoff has been one of the biggest storylines of the offseason this year yet, there has been very little progress made despite countless meetings and zoom calls. The lone change to the College Football Playoff this year will be the fact that there's straight seeding rather than the system last year that allowed the 4 highest ranked conference champions to earn seeds 1-4.

When the College Football Playoff expansion talks started, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and his Big Ten counterpart Tony Petitti appeared to be in lock step. Both commissioners wanted what was best for their league seeking more guaranteed bids than the ACC and Big 12.

As the SEC Head Coaches started to share their opinions on the models that set in place how many bids each league got, the SEC started to move away from the model. The SEC now favors the 5+11 model which comes as the coaches best liked the model while the Big Ten isn't in support of the model which has kept the Playoff from expanding.

At SEC Media Days on Monday, Paul Finebaum threw a subtle shot at Tony Petitti for being absent this Summer.

"Commissioner Tony Petitti of the Big Ten has been absent for most of the summer, while commissioner Sankey was down in Destin speaking to everybody." Paul Finebaum

The sentiment comes because Greg Sankey actually sat down with his coaches and discussed all of the models on the table while Tony Petitti hasn't done the same thing. If Tony Petitti actually met with his coaches, he'd likely find that they'd favor the 5+11 model as it leaves most of the Playoff picture to be determined on the field.

At the end of the day, guaranteeing more bids for certain conferences should be something that every College Football fan is against. The regular season should determine which teams make the Playoff rather than agreements made in a boardroom otherwise you risk having an inferior product for the fans.

