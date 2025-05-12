Penn State fans are fuming after team is belittled by Big Ten "rival"

If you thought the Penn State-Ohio State football matchup was a certified rivalry, Will Howard would like a word.

In a conversation that has sent Penn State fans into a frenzy, Howard—who transferred to Ohio State and got his lone crack at the Nittany Lions last season—didn't hold back when asked how the Buckeyes view the matchup. And let's just say, his comments are going to sting in Happy Valley.

"I grew up as a Penn State fan, so I know how that fanbase feels," Howard said. "They look at Ohio State like they're the rival. But, to be honest, Ohio State just doesn't really see it that way."

Ouch.

Penn State, which joined the conference in 1993, has long searched for a true rival. With no built-in history like Michigan-Ohio State or even the cross-division hate before the conference moved away from divisions,, the Nittany Lions have adopted Ohio State as their most important game. The problem? Ohio State—and their fans—don't exactly reciprocate, at least according to Howard.

Ohio State's dominance isn't helping Penn State's case

Look, it's easy to understand why Penn State fans see this as their biggest game. Since joining the Big Ten, no matchup has carried more national weight for the Nittany Lions than their yearly clash with the Buckeyes. It's often a game with College Football Playoff stakes, or at least a path to the Big Ten title game.

But Howard's comments remind us of the harsh truth: rivalries usually require a little more balance. And the numbers tell the story. Ohio State has owned this series over the past decade-plus, winning eight straight and 12 of the last 13 meetings. Urban Meyer and Ryan Day have kept the train rolling while James Franklin has only managed to sneak out a single win during his entire tenure.

Even last year's showdown, with both teams ranked in the top five and the game played in Beaver Stadium, followed the same script. Howard, in his only game against Penn State as a Buckeye, didn't light it up statistically—182 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception—but he delivered when it mattered most. His third-down scramble with under 30 seconds left iced the game and left Penn State fans staring at yet another crushing loss to the team they desperately want to call a rival.

The good news is that Penn State has a real chance to be the dominant team in the Big Ten this season. This is the year — if it's ever going to happen — that James Franklin should be able to get over that hump, beat Ohio State, and make a deep run in the College Football Playoff. If that happens, the conversation about Ohio State-Penn State being a rivalry will definitely need to be revisited.

