Penn State fans blast assistant coach for "lateral move" to Notre Dame

Penn State fans are not happy.

News broke that Ja’Juan Seider, the Nittany Lions’ assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator, and running backs coach, will leave for Notre Dame, and the reaction has been anything but pleasant. Many fans are questioning why Seider would make what they perceive as a "lateral move" to another program rather than sticking with Penn State.

Seider has been with Penn State since 2018 and has played a crucial role in developing the team's running backs, including Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Under his coaching, the Nittany Lions had one of the top rushing attacks in the country, averaging over 200 yards per game last season. Given his success and steady rise within Penn State’s coaching ranks, fans are struggling to understand why he would head to South Bend for what appears to be a similar position.

For Notre Dame, this is a big win. Seider is expected to replace DeLand McCullough, who recently joined the Las Vegas Raiders as their running backs coach. With the Fighting Irish coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, they’re looking to build on that momentum, and adding a coach with Seider’s track record is a strong move.

But Penn State fans aren’t seeing it that way. Many have taken to social media to vent their frustration, questioning if there’s more going on behind the scenes.

Make it make sense though — PSU7893 (@Psu7893) February 9, 2025

I've been saying it for years, his loyalty to Penn State has been taken advantage of and they saved a lot of $ over the years not paying this man what he's worth. 3 OC searches later, I assumed eventually someone would come along with a better offer and he'd move on. — The G (@gnnr_great) February 9, 2025

This doesnt make sense. The RB room at PSU is BETTER than Notre Dame's not even close. He's making a big mistake. — Lowell Rickert (@LTR71) February 9, 2025

What's going on behind the scenes? Second supposedly happy assistant to leave for a lateral equivalent job — Howard Ellsworth (@Lehmaniter) February 9, 2025

This is the second assistant to leave for a job that many consider to be a "lateral" position, with Tom Allen (former defensive coordinator) leaving Penn State to take the same position at Clemson. The Nittany Lions went and replaced Allen with Ohio State's Jim Knowles, making him the highest-paid assistant in the country.

No matter where you fall on the debate, the move has definitely stirred up plenty of debate, and the conversation isn’t dying down anytime soon.

Penn State will now need to fill a key coaching position, while Notre Dame fans will be eager to see what Seider can bring to their program. Whether this was truly a "lateral move" or a strategic career decision, one thing is clear: it’s got the college football world talking.