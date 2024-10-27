Penn State QB Drew Allar rages after injury, cusses out person on sideline
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar suffered an injury during the first half of the Nittany Lions' road matchup against Wisconsin.
Allar, who had a nice first half going 14-of-18 for 148 yards and a touchdown, was hit with an apparent lower body injury and was being taken to the locker room when he turned around to rage against someone on the sideline.
In the video, which has since gone viral, Allar can be seen telling the person "f*ck you" and "sit down." It's unclear who the person is, or who had angered him.
Though Drew Allar led the Nittany Lions out of the tunnel for second half warmups, he was seen throwing his helmet at the bench. The Penn State quarterback did not return in the second half, and the Nittany Lions were forced to rely on backup Beau Pribula. Penn State is down 10-7 to start the second half.
The nature and extent of his injury has not been revealed, but he was seen limping on the sideline.
On the season, Drew Allar has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 1,492 yards and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions on the season. Penn State, currently ranked No. 3 in the country, is set to host Ohio State next weekend in Happy Valley.
Wisconsin, currently sitting at a 5-2 record overall and a 3-1 record in the Big Ten, was not able to capitalize on Allar's injury, as Penn State's defense took over in the second half, leading the Nittany Lions to a 28-13 win over the Badgers.
With Allar moving around, it will be interesting to see if he will be available for the game next weekend against the Buckeyes. Penn State will need Allar on the field if at all possible.
Saturday Blitz will provide you with updates as soon as news on Allar's injury is revealed.