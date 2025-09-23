When number 3 Penn State faces number 6 Oregon on Saturday, it is without question the biggest game in the James Franklin era at Penn State. Coming into this season, the expectations around Penn State were that this was Franklin’s best team since he arrived. They brought back a team that included experience at the quarterback position in Drew Allar and several other key areas, running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Through three weeks, the offense has struggled to gel, as they sleepwalked through three lesser opponents. The good news for Penn State is that they at least won the games; now, they must turn their attention to an Oregon team that has looked impressive early in the season. This game is massive for the season and the perception of Franklin as an elite coach.

James Franklin was asked: How much different is Oregon’s offense with Dante Moore at quarterback compared to Dillon Gabriel?



“I think Dante runs a little bit more than maybe they’ve had in the past.” pic.twitter.com/PHPfQtgAtT — Chase Fisher (@chase_fisher4) September 22, 2025

Franklin has gone 4-20 against top-10-ranked teams. His teams have constantly struggled in big games. It is a familiar place for Penn State under Franklin, as they regularly beat teams they should, and then when they play a good team, they usually get beaten. The games are close and competitive against elite teams, but Franklin's squads can't figure out how to win these games. A prime example last year was the Ohio State game. Down 20-13, Penn State reached inside the 5-yard line late in the game and could not score a touchdown. Franklin has a chance to redeem himself when his team plays Oregon this week.

The good news for Penn State is that new Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles has the defense playing lights out. They are currently 5th in the country in giving up 3.8 yards per play. Granted that this came against limited opponents, but if you’re a Penn State fan, you must feel good about how the defense looks. Knowles, the Ohio State Defensive Coordinator, last year played against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. He completely shut them down for Ohio State, as they beat Oregon 41-21. So, he will have familiarity with stopping Oregon.

The other part is the white-out atmosphere. It is one of the best atmospheres in College Football and a tough venue to play in. Penn State 9-6 in white-out games, but has won 4 straight games when they host a white-out game. The students and fans get into this game and have a ton of pride, bringing a great atmosphere. This will be Oregon's 1st time visiting Beaver Stadium, so it will be a new experience for their coaches and players.

"I'm expecting this to be an environment like no one has ever seen." 🔊



James Franklin is no stranger to White Outs, and he's challenging @PennStateFball fans to bring the noise at all times Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/uzgCT21JwC — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 22, 2025

Around 11:30 Saturday night, we will know whether Penn State won this game or whether the questions will persist for Franklin in terms of big games. If he wins this game, his critics will quiet down until the Ohio State game, where he must win again to appease everyone. If he loses this game, the fan base/alumni probably will be out on him unless he can rally and beat the Buckeyes in November. Regardless, this is an intriguing Big Ten matchup between two teams and a game Franklin needs to win.

We Need You Rocking Beaver Stadium https://t.co/FkdCILFDNS — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 21, 2025

More Penn State Nittany Lions News: