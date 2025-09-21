These 3 teams are ranked far too high in the Week 4 College Football AP Poll

Week 4 of the College Football season is complete and teams continue to prove they're pretenders or contenders. After the action, the AP releases their Top 25 poll which reveals where each team stands in the National picture. Through 4 weeks, we have a big enough sample size to start stacking the teams up against each other however, the AP is still giving a few teams far too much credit.

3 teams are getting way too much credit in the Week 4 AP Poll

While the Penn State Nittany Lions may be the third best team in the Country, they don't belong that high in the AP Poll until they beat a quality opponent. The Nittany Lions have beaten Nevada, FIU, and Villanova which is far from a tough schedule. Teams like LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida State, and Texas A&M have been far more impressive against teams with a pulse which should make them higher in the rankings than Penn State.

The Texas Longhorns are a top 10 team because they lost to Ohio State while they won and haven't looked great against San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston. Texas is still getting credit for the team they were last season and their preseason expectations when we have a good enough sample size to show they may not be as good as many expected. Indiana, Ole Miss, and several other teams have already built much better resumes.

While the Iowa State Cyclones are unbeaten through 4 games, you have to question just how good they are. Iowa State struggled to beat Kansas State, Arkansas State, and Iowa who haven't looked like the best of teams this season. In the Big 12, teams ranked lowed like TCU and BYU have been more impressive to start the season.

