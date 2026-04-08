Pete Golding and Lane Kiffin are set for major clash over Mississippi's No. 1 recruit

When Lane Kiffin decided to leave Ole Miss for LSU right before the beginning of the College Football Playoff, it made him public enemy #1 in Oxford. The most highly anticipated game of the season will take place when Lane Kiffin has to return to Oxford to take on the Rebels on the field. Part of what made Lane Kiffin taking the LSU job so entertaining was the fact that the two schools are constantly dueling over recruits.

Pete Golding hiring away LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson will only lead to future duels between the schools on the recruiting trail, with Wilson's ties to Louisiana. The latest battle will come as Lane Kiffin and his staff try to poach one of the best players in Mississippi.

Elite IOL recruit Caden Moss names top 5 with Ole Miss Vs LSU feud

On Wednesday, elite interior offensive line recruit Caden Moss narrowed down his list of schools in contention to 5 with LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Kentucky, and Ohio State all making the cut.

NEWS: Elite 2027 IOL Caden Moss is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 325 IOL from Jackson, MS is ranked as the No. 3 IOL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/zVvGkKaYgp pic.twitter.com/cPd4Rgsfoa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Caden Moss is the 33rd-ranked player in the Country, the 3rd-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class, and the top ranked player out of Mississippi.

Before Pete Golding gets his chance to beat Lane Kiffin on the field, he'll need to outduel him off the field. While there's 4 schools trying to reel Caden Moss out of Mississippi, no one would get more joy out of the feat than Lane Kiffin given the drama it would create.

The next several weeks will likely determine who wins out in the recruitment of Caden Moss as official visits continue. LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and others have all hosted Moss as of late, and this may end up carrying well into the fall as the competition is rightfully fierce.