Pete Golding threatens to expose the whole system over Dabo Swinney tampering claims

While Lane Kiffin has been at the center of college football's chaotic offseason, Pete Golding has been the much quieter figure on the otherside of the equation. After Lane Kiffin opted to take the LSU job, Golding was given his first chance to be a head coach under rare circumstances as Ole Miss was just about to start it's run in the College Football Playoff.

Lane Kiffin took members of the Ole Miss staff with him to LSU, creating a juggling act that Golding had to handle during his first games as a head coach. For Pete Golding, it would be easy to claim he's been given a rare and unfair set of circumstances at times, and in many ways it feels as if he's still up against the world.

Pete Golding dares the NCAA to pursue tampering claims against him

As Pete Golding dealt with trying to build his own roster at Ole Miss, he was also tasked with trying to keep his key pieces in place with Lane Kiffin circling the roster. After Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery transferred to LSU, Pete Golding was forced to replace his starter in the middle of the defense. Luke Ferrelli was the Rebels pick to replace Dottery after he already arrived on Clemson's campus.

Pete Golding landing Luke Ferrelli after he committed to Clemson created an all-time story in college football when Dabo Swinney called the Ole Miss head coach out by name for tampering.

Dabo Swinney went on a massive rant against Ole Miss, Pete Golding, Rebels GM Austin Thomas for blatant tampering with Luke Ferrelli



Dabo just put Ole Miss on blast, saying Pete Golding offered him a $1 million contract while in class at Clemson.



“Like having an affair on your… pic.twitter.com/ivmndCCSDg — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) January 23, 2026

At the SEC Spring Meetings, Pete Golding was asked about the tampering investigation launched because of Swinney's claims to which he basically dared the NCAA to sanction him as he'd expose the entire system.

"I’m not going to sit up here and say whatever we did or we didn’t do, was it right or was it wrong? But, you know, when you go through what we went through (with tampering), and what you’re seeing day-in and day-out, some things you feel like shouldn’t matter that they’re making a big deal about." Pete Golding

Pete Golding brings up that you see what Ole Miss went through, and it's clear he's talking about Lane Kiffin and his attempts to take players with him to LSU. Golding views it as the NCAA making a big deal out of his recruitment of Ferrelli, and not enough about the other coaches who are also operating in a grey area.

It became even clearer that Pete Golding was referring to Lane Kiffin when he directly reference how TJ Dottery ended up leaving Ole Miss for LSU.

"Not comparing [Ferrelli] to a guy who’s been a starter somewhere that wasn’t in the portal that’s at a new school now after going to a semifinal — like what are we doing? That’s the piece where everybody’s at. There’s an enforcement of [Ferrelli], who just took an, but there’s not an enforcement of [Dottery], who was here for three years, and he’s been tampered with the entire time? What are we doing?" Pete Golding

Pete Golding's thoughts on the entire situation are clear, and may be part of the reason he operated the way he did. Other coaches are clearly also tampering, and having their rosters tampered with, but everyone's remaining quiet on the issue as it's all part of the game. Golding's making it very clear that he's not acting differently than everyone else, and if he's punished he'll seek punishment himself.