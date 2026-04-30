Pete Thamel lays out the daunting path forward for Brendan Sorsby

The entire college football world was turned on it's head on Monday when news broke that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was entering treatment for a gambling addiction. The news came with the news that Brendan Sorsby was under NCAA investigation as he reportedly placed "thousands of bets using apps" including bets on Indiana games while he was a member of the Hoosiers.

The NCAA has strict rules on gambling with players who previously bet on their own games being deemed indefintley ineligible which has many wondering what Sorsby's future holds. Texas Tech, Sorsby, college football, and the NFL will all watch how this investigation plays out closely as it'll have massive impacts.

Pete Thamel reports radical change needed for Brendan Sorsby to be eligible

On Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he reported that "something would have to radically change for Brendan Sorsby to be eligible."

"Something would have to radically change for Brendan Sorsby to be eligible..



He can go to the supplemental draft and he would have to declare by June 30th..



I don't believe anybody has been taken in the supplemental draft since 2019" ~ @PeteThamel #PMSLive https://t.co/IARSSMruvB pic.twitter.com/dCFF7CPMoS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 30, 2026

The idea that Brendan Sorsby could be deemed ineligble isn't a major surprise as the NCAA has suspended other athletes who bet on their own games. Adding in the reports that Sorsby has made thousands of wagers, and the NCAA investigation looks daunting.

The options for Brendan Sorsby will then become interesting, but the first priority is certainly helping his addiction. If Sorsby is ruled ineligible, will he try to get an injunction which could also be an uphill battle. The other option that's been floated is for Sorsby to enter the NFL's Supplemental Draft which hasn't been used since 2019.

The issue for Sorsby is that even the Supplemental Draft could create issues as the NFL would need to approve his entry which could become complicated given the strict rules they have against their players gambling. Sorsby's future has become the biggest story in football, and the next few months will be interesting to follow.