Peyton Manning’s son already drawing buzz ahead of what could be a wild recruitment

College football fans over the last few years have either loved that Arch Manning is the quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. From the time Arch Manning started to draw serious college interest, almost every fanbase wanted to land him, given the pedigree. The fans who are sick of the Manning storyline may be in for a long few years, while those who enjoy the buzz may see it again.

Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, and his recruitment was crazy, which could set up for an even crazier time if either of the Super Bowl winning brothers has a son looking to play college football. Next up in the Manning family appears to be the son of Peyton Manning.

Marshall Manning's college recruitment could be truly wild

On Thursday, a vide of Peyton Manning's son Marshall Manning went viral as he worked out with QB Country.

Marshall Manning can spin it 🔥



Peyton Manning's son is expected to be in the class of 2030 (IG: qbc_chattanooga) pic.twitter.com/hVQlBz9Za4 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 1, 2026

The first thing everyone noticed was how similar some of Marshall Manning's mechanics are to Peyton's. Considering that Peyton Manning has been coaching Marshall, the similarities make perfect sense.

Marshall Manning will likely land in the 2030 recruiting class, meaning that he's a long way from officially being in the mix on the recruiting trail. While Manning is still looking to prove he can be a college level prospect, as time rolls on, his recruitment could end up being crazy.

Given that Marshall Manning is the son of Peyton Manning, teams will be doing whatever it takes to atleast get the two on campus. Arch Manning's recruitment was a frenzy, and with Peyton Manning involved, the schools could be just as crazy, if not even crazier than what everyone saw the last time around.

How the recruitment will be handled will be fascinating as Peyton Manning will clearly have a great grip on it. Will Marshall Manning take visits all over the country, or will he keep a small group in mind, and stick to it.

In this NIL era, landing Marshall Manning could be a major win for a team with the buzz he'll bring. Teams will be preparing massive pitches, and when the time comes around, if it isn't a held to a limited field, the chaos could truly get out of control.