Postgame scene turns ugly as Avery Johnson’s family members reportedly fight

On Saturday Afternoon, the Kansas State Wildcats suffered a massive setback to start the season as they dropped the opener to fellow Top 25 team and Big 12 rival Iowa State. The loss hurts Kansas State as they'll likely fall from #17 in the AP Poll out of the Top 25 while the loss will loom large in the race for the Big 12 as well as in the race for the College Football Playoff.

While the Wildcats lost, Avery Johnson was impressive in his first game of the year showing he's taken clear strides as a passer. Johnson completed 21 of his 30 attempts for 273 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 21 yards and another touchdown.

After Kansas State's tough loss, video and rumors started to circulate on Twitter/X that Avery Johnson's father got into a fight outside the arena.

According to 24/7 Sports reporter Tim Fitzgerald, not only is the individual in the video Avery Johnson's father but, it's also Avery Johnson's brother which makes an already unfortunate moment even more unfortunate.

.@GoPowercat has confirmed that there was a postgame confrontation at Aviva Stadium involving Mark Johnson, father of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, and another man believed to be Mr. Johnson's eldest son. According to witnesses, the conflict turned physical. According… — Tim Fitzgerald 💙☘️🌾 (@LifeofFitz) August 23, 2025

Avery Johnson's family involved in fight following the loss

The fight was caught on video which is common practice in this social media era and unfortunatley it was shared to the internet. After the report by Fitzgerald, a twitter user shared the video which we won't share here but, it can be found by simply searching Johnson's name on social media.

It's unclear what the cause of the incident was but, it's clear that some tensions carried over from a tightly contested game. According to Fitzgerald, there weren't any arrests made so hopefully, the two can mend the relationship and can get back to supporting Avery Johnson when the Wildcats face off against Norh Dakota at home next weekend.

