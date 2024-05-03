10 college football teams with the best road records in the last 10 years
Road games in college football are some of the toughest to win in any sport, and these 10 teams do it better than anyone.
By Sam Fariss
As defending national champions, it most likely comes as little to no surprise that the Michigan Wolverines are on this list.
At the beginning of the last decade, the Wolverines’ in-state rival Michigan State was closer to the top of the pack but Michigan has since taken command of the Big Ten, both at home and away.
Since the 2013 season, Michigan has gone on an incredible 33-18 run while playing teams on the road. Since 2021, the Wolverines have lost just three games while winning 40 matchups.
With just 18 losses from the past decade, Michigan’s away-game win rate is at an impressive 64.7 percent.
Now that the Wolverines are under new leadership, as former head coach Jim Harbaugh heads back to the NFL, will Michigan be able to stay afloat and on this list?