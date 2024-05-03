10 college football teams with the best road records in the last 10 years
Road games in college football are some of the toughest to win in any sport, and these 10 teams do it better than anyone.
By Sam Fariss
4 of 11
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have surprisingly always had a highly successful away record despite having to face big-name programs like the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns on an annual basis.
Over the past decade, head coach Mike Gundy has led the Cowboys to an impressive 36-19 overall record on the road.
The 2023 season included away victories over future Big 12 opponent Arizona State as well as a 14-point trouncing over the WVU Mountaineers.
Sitting at 36-19 on the road as new teams enter the Cowboys’ conference, Oklahoma State has an overall win rate of 65.5 percent for away games.