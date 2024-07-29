10 Power Four college football coaches on the hot seat in 2024
By Justin Perez
The 2024 college football season is right around the corner which means it's time to look at which coaches need to win -- and win now.
These 10 Power Four coaches are on the hottest seats heading into the season.
10. Mario Cristobal, Miami
It's safe to say that as of this moment, Mario Cristobal's tenure at his alma mater has been a disappointment. The former Hurricanes offensive tackle has yet to prove that he can return the program to their winning ways. In 2022, Miami went 5-7. Last year, the team improved by two wins and made it to bowl season. However, a loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl and a 7-6 is falling way short of expectations at "The U".
So now, Cristobal has work cut out for him in his third season at the helm. Expectations for the Hurricanes are greater in 2024. During the offseason, Miami put together a highly impressive recruiting class. According to 247sports, Coral Gables is home to the fourth-ranked class in the country. The transfer class is the biggest reason for great expectations in 2024.
The Canes hoped to have found their quarterback in Washington State transfer Cam Ward. They also added Oregon State tailback Damien Martinez. The defense also got beefed up with additions such as Marley Cook, Simeon Barrow Jr., Tyler Barron, and Mishael Powell. The roster already had some talent including wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and defensive lineman Reuben Bain Jr.
More than a modest 7-5 regular season is expected at Miami. When looking at their schedule, it's reasonable to assume that nine wins is a reachable goal for the team. Their non-conference skid is highlighted by their season-opening trip to play Florida. Contests against Florida A&M and Ball State should be wins. Non-conference play ends against a promising South Florida team.
The ACC slate can be tricky as Miami plays Louisville and Florida State. They also take on improving Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech squads. Needless to say, there are some challenges for Miami in 2024. However, they have the talent to overcome that, and Cristobal needs to get out of his way. If Miami is going to be a contender in the ACC, he needs to get better at game-management.
Last year's shocking collapse to Georgia Tech is an example of Cristobal's game management being his major flaw. If Cristobal doesn't have these issues, there's already a step taken for Miami to be better. Everything will fall into place. Cristobal needs to have that breakthrough season this year to keep his job. Another year of seven wins or less won't cut it in Coral Gables.