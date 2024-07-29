10 Power Four college football coaches on the hot seat in 2024
By Justin Perez
8. Tony Elliott, Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers have been a mess since Bronco Mendenhall departed. Now Mendenhall didn't get Virginia to be a consistently good team, which has been a struggle throughout the school's history. However, three bowl games including a trip to the Orange Bowl in 2019, gave the program some needed respectability.
When Tony Elliott took over in 2021, the Cavs were expected to keep being a decent team in the ACC. That has been far from the case. Elliott has six combined wins in two seasons while at the helm in Charlottesville. Overall, he's just 6-16 as the head coach. One of Elliot's biggest problems since taking over has been his lack of ability to recruit. He has yet to sign a class in the top 50.
In 2022, there was a distraction for the program and university, in the form of a tragedy. Three players on the football team were killed in a shooting. So that undeniably played a factor in Virginia not being very good. However, with a full season under their belt since the tragedy, Virginia and Elliott have been able to move on. Heading into this upcoming season, there is excitement brewing for the squad.
If Tony Elliott doesn't want to face questions or concerns about his job security, more than three wins are needed this year. Luckily for the Cavs, there are plenty of returning starters from last year. Starters include sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea, junior wideout Malachi Fields, senior safety Jonas Sanker, and senior linebacker James Jackson.
Virginia also brought in a collection of intriguing transfers to help bolster the roster. Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Tyree is the main standout for the transfers on the offensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, the best defensive addition is cornerback Kempton Shine from Eastern Michigan. The schedule provides some major challenges to Virginia.
In non-conference play, Virginia plays Maryland at home. Road dates against Coastal Carolina and Notre Dame are scheduled. In ACC play, they have to take on Louisville in Scott Stadium. On the road, the Hoos must play North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest, Clemson, and improving Virginia Tech. There are lots of games on the schedule that can go either way.
However, not having to play teams like Miami, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, and Florida State makes this season a little more manageable. Virginia has plenty of opportunities to earn more than three wins this year. It's possible they can make a bowl game, Needless to say, improvements are expected. If that doesn't happen, things can start to unravel for Tony Elliott.