10 Power Four college football coaches on the hot seat in 2024
By Justin Perez
5. Bret Bielema, Illinois
Bret Bielema is another name you won't see much when discussing coaches on the hot seat. However, he deserves some questioning on his ability to stick around. He has a resume that includes consistency in the Big Ten. From 2006 to 2011, Bielema won 68 of the 92 games he coached the Badgers. He had them finish in the top 10 on three occasions and got Wisconsin to two Rose Bowls. He also won three Big Ten titles at Wisconsin.
Bielema arrived in Champaign in 2021. He was tasked with rebuilding Illinois into a respectable Big Ten team, something the Fighting Illini hadn't been since the late 1980s and early 1990s. When Bielema stepped in, the Fighting Illini were coming off the tumultuous and disappointing Lovie Smith era. Bielema led Illinois to a 5-7 season in his first year.
While it wasn't enough for bowl eligibility, there was an instant improvement, and many expected Illinois to improve in 2022. They certainly did just that. The Fighting Illini increased their win total to eight and made the ReliaQuest Bowl. The school raked up five conference victories, the most for Illinois since 2007. Many people expected the program to stay respectable and have another decently successful season in 2023.
Unfortunately, for Bielema and Illinois, that did not happen. Last season saw the team fall back to another 5-7 record. The defense, the biggest catalyst for Illinois' success in 2022, suffered a regression. They went from giving up the fewest points in the country to giving up nearly 30 point per contest.
Despite the setback, Illinois could've had a better year if more things went their way. The team lost three of the final five games by four points or less. They also won a fair share of tight games earlier in the season. Luckily for him in 2024, much talent is back on the roster. The offense wasn't bad at all. Illinois ranked third for total offense in the Big Ten last year.
However, more points need to be scored and the turnovers need to crank down for this unit to live up to its potential. Starting quarterback Luke Altmyer returns with a slew of new talent to work with. Leading running back Reggie Love transferred to rival Purdue, but Kaden Feagin looks to carry the workload for the rushing attack.
Altmyer lost two of his main receivers Casey Washington and Isaiah Williams. Fortunately, transfers such as Mario Sanders, Zakhari Franklin, and tight end Cole Rusk, look like the perfect replacements to make the passing game excel. Sanders is from the JUCO ranks while Franklin comes from a disappointing stint with Ole Miss after staring at UTSA. Rusk transferred from tiny Murray State.
The defense also has talent, particularly in the secondary with safeties Myles Scott and Xavier Scott. Illinois also brought in Texas transfer Terrance Brooks to help man one of the cornerback spots. He should be an instant contributor alongside Tyler Strain and Zach Tobe. The latter two names should have a better year.
There's going to be more of a need for pass-rushing. Illinois did lose Keith Randolph and Jer'Zhan Newton. However, they made up for it with the acquisition of Florida State transfer Dennis Briggs Jr. Illinois also has guys like Alex Bray, TeRah Edwards, Dylan Rosiek, Gabe Jacas, and Seth Coleman. Overall, there is enough talent on both sides of the ball for Illinois to get back to a bowl game.
The schedule looks to be favorable, especially towards the latter part of the year. In non-conference play, Illinois plays Eastern Illinois and Central Michigan at home. Both should result in wins. While they have to face Penn State and Oregon at home, as well as Michigan on the road, there aren't too many automatic loss games for the Illini. There are plenty of winnable contests for Illinois. If the team takes another step backward, Illinois could be on the lookout for a new head coach.