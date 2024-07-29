10 Power Four college football coaches on the hot seat in 2024
By Justin Perez
3. Billy Napier, Florida
Since Urban Meyer left Florida after 2010, the Gators have been stuck in no man's land. One of college football's most historic and premier programs has been in a slump of mediocrity over the last decade. When Billy Napier arrived in Gainesville before the start of 2022, he was expected to help bring the Gators out of that cycle.
Things haven't improved at all two full seasons into his SEC tenure. Napier's 11-14 record through two years at Florida, is the worst two-season stretch for a debuting Gator coach since Charley Pell's first two years in 1979 and 1980. In 2023, Florida went 5-7. They hope to avoid a fourth straight losing season, which hasn't happened since 1935-1938.
Napier, brought in after a massively successful four-year stint with Louisiana, has his work cut out for him this year. If the Gators struggle again, it's safe to assume that the school will start searching for a new headman. This is a make-or-break year for Napier and improving Florida's record will not be easy. Gainesville is home to one of the toughest schedules in college football this year.
To start with the good news, from a scheduling aspect, Florida doesn't have to play Alabama, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Those are good teams that you would not want to play. Unfortunately, Florida has to deal with other tough customers. In non-conference play, there's only one sure win against Samford. They open the season against a perceived improved Miami team.
They also have to play UCF to begin October, and their annual rivalry battle with Florida State ends a rough November slate. When looking at the SEC contests, Florida starts against a better Texas A&M squad in mid-September and has to travel to Starkville and take on Mississippi State. In October, they have to travel to Tennessee and also get a good Kentucky team in "The Swamp".
Remember the rough November slate I mentioned? The proper word to describe that portion of the schedule is brutal. In order, Florida plays Georgia, Texas, LSU, and Ole Miss. If there is one positive, the Texas tilt is the only true road SEC game in November. The Georgia matchup is in Jacksonville as always. In reality, there is no week the Gators can take off.
The talent is there for Florida to be better, especially on offense. Quarterback Graham Mertz returns after his first solid collegiate season. After struggling at Wisconsin for four years, Mertz threw for 20 touchdowns and just three picks last year. Florida did lose two major offensive weapons in halfback Trevor Etienne and leading receiver Ricky Pearsall. Etienne transferred to Georgia and Pearsall left for the NFL.
However, the running back rotation looks good. Montrell Jordan comes back after leading the team in rushing yards last season. Florida also has Treyaun Webb, who should be getting more carries, along with freshman recruits K.D. Daniels and Jadan Baugh. For the receiver core, Florida brought in Arizona State transfer Elijhah Badger and Wisconsin transfer Chimere Dike to pair with second-leading target Eugene Wilson.
The offensive line has to get better and give Mertz more time to throw. Luckily, Napier snagged Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson from San Diego State, Devon Manuel from Arkansas, and Jason Zandamela from USC to bolster the depth. The defense is the biggest question mark for Florida. Particularly, the run defense was terrible last season. In 2023, Florida went 0-5 when giving up at least 170 yards on the ground.
The Gators suffered a blow by losing Princely Umanmielen to Ole Miss. However, they still have Justus Boone, who's expected to get back to form after recovering from a knee injury, and Tyreak Sapp on the edge. Cam Jackson and Caleb Banks have to become formidable and they now have Penn transfer Joey Slackman to help.
The linebacker group also has depth and the two main individuals that headline the position are South Carolina transfer Grayson Howard and veteran Shemar James. James is coming off missing time last year due to a knee injury. Even with the missed time, James was still the second-leading tackler for Florida in 2023.
The secondary should and has to be better as well. Jordan Castell mans one of the safety spots after being the Gators' leading tackler. Asa Turner is projected to start at the other safety position after transferring from Washington. There are options at the cornerback spots. Jason Marshall is still there with Devin Moore and a few pieces come in as transfers. More turnovers are needed.
A 5-7 record at Florida is unacceptable. This is a program that looks to win at least 10 games a year. Now with this schedule, it's hard to assume they will do that. Nonetheless, Florida must get back to the bowl season this year if Napier wants to keep his job. There's too much talent on the roster, not win more games.