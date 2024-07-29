10 Power Four college football coaches on the hot seat in 2024
By Justin Perez
2. Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Shane Beamer is getting questions about his potential future with South Carolina heading into 2024. He may not get fired but the seat is getting hotter each day. After a 21-year run in which he was an assistant for seven different FBS programs, the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach, Frank, earned his first head coaching gig with the Gamecocks in 2021.
During his first two years, Shane gave the South Carolina faithful some much-needed optimism. After going through two final hideous seasons under Will Muschamp, Beamer returned South Carolina to respectability. He went 7-6 and 8-5 in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The team won one of two bowl games and in 2022, South Carolina ended a year ranked for the first time in a decade.
Then there was last season. In 2023, USC took a major step back. Beamer suffered his first losing season, as the Gamecocks finished 5-7. South Carolina is a program known for inconsistencies; 2023 was another example. But how did they get here? Well, there were a few problems that devastated any chances of success.
For one, the offensive line struggled due to injuries. As a result, South Carolina only averaged 26 points per game, 77th out of 133 FBS teams. The running game could not muster any production due to a destroyed front five. Despite Spencer Rattler throwing for over 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns with a passing completion percentage of nearly 70 percent, the offensive line gave up 41 sacks.
The front five also gave up nearly 100 tackles for loss in 2023. Those are putrid numbers. Luckily, the team will get back most returning production on the offensive line and the transfer portal helped in adding depth to the group. South Carolina added two interior linemen Kamaar Bell from FAU and Torricelli Simpkins from North Carolina Central. Oklahoma Tackle Aaryn Parks also came in.
If the sack and tackles for loss total goes down, the record will improve. With Rattler gone, the quarterback position is up for grabs. LaNorris Sellers is a young dual-threat option who saw a bit of action last year. He's penciled in as the starter but Beamer picked up a couple of solid backup options through the portal. Auburn transfer Robby Ashford and Oklahoma transfer Davis Beville look to get opportunities.
The run game looks to be more explosive with the additions of Raheim "Rocket" Sanders from Arkansas and Oscar Adaway from North Texas. Five wideouts and Ball State tight end Brady Hunt also transferred to South Carolina to help patch up a core that lost weapons like Xavier Lagette and Trey Knox. Vendrevious Jacobs from Florida State and Dalevon Campbell from Nevada headline the receiver acquisitions.
Another problem that doomed South Carolina last year was that the defense failed to get into the opposing backfield and apply pressure on the quarterback. As a result, a secondary with talent and promise was put on flame most of the time. Edge rushers Kyle Kennard from Georgia Tech and Gilbert Edmond from Florida State step in to help improve this aspect.
They should do some damage on a frontline that features Tonka Hemmingway, T.J. Sanders, and Alex Huntley. Also, an intriguing linebacker transfer comes into the fray, as Charlotte's Demetrius Knight looks to make the group even more dangerous. Debo Williams is still around after leading the Gamecocks in tackles, as well as Bam Martin-Scott on the outside.
As mentioned earlier, the secondary is talented. If given more support from the defensive line, this group won't get burned at times and will look even better. This is a good group that features three safeties Jalon Kilgore, D.Q. Smith, and Nick Emmanwori. O'Donnell Fortune and Emory Floyd are veteran corners that will contribute as well. These guys can hit and force turnovers.
So, this is a year where Shane Beamer will want to get back to winning. South Carolina fans are already pondering if this is the guy that will get their team back into SEC contention. If the team struggles and has another losing season with the talent installed, the pitchforks will be raised in Columbia. While it's hard to think that a Beamer firing will happen after this season, anything is possible, especially in SEC country.