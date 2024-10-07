10 takeaways from Week 6 of college football: From Bama's loss to Miami's comeback
It was a Saturday full of upsets and craziness and this is why we love college football. This list could have probably gone on forever but here are my 10 takeaways from Week 6.
10. Are we sure Pete Golding hasn't been back on the Alabama sideline? The last five quarters have been atrocious for the Tide defense and Diego Pavia made them look absolutely silly in Nashville. Things better tighten up or Kane Wommack may have a short tenure in Tuscaloosa.
9. Curt Cignetti has to be running away with the National Coach of the Year award. In his first year as the head coach in Bloomington, he has the Indiana Hoosiers sitting at 6-0 and already bowl-eligible. They were 3-9 last year and it's amazing what a year has done for this program. Looking at their remaining schedule they are very much alive for the college football playoff.
8. Cam Ward has to be the most clutch player in America. His last two fourth-quarter performances against Virginia Tech and Cal are absolutely legendary. Clearly not having a QB of his caliber is the reason the U hasn't been back until 2024.
7. Clemson is back. Everybody wrote this team off after the week one loss to Georgia and since then they have destroyed everybody in their path. The schedule is very friendly, and I would be shocked if they don't go into the ACC Championship Game with an 11-1 record.
6. Sam Pittman is officially off the hot seat in Fayetteville. The Hogs are currently on cloud 9 after that huge win over Tennessee Saturday night. Arkansas is currently sitting at 4-2 and very well could be undefeated. This team is well above expectations and hopefully, a bowl game is on the horizon.
5. The Big 12 continues to be the wildest conference in America. There are currently five teams who are undefeated in conference play and two teams that are still undefeated in the season. Every week we see something crazy and I would be shocked if either team in the conference championship game will be determined until the final Saturday of the regular season.
4. Nico Iamaleava finally looked like a freshman against Arkansas. He looked uncomfortable in the hostile environment and didn't even get a pass off on the game's final play. He'll only get better from here but it definitely was a shocker Saturday night.
3. Ashton Jeanty is literally running away with the Heisman. He ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns against Utah State and has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in five games. How cool would it be to see a guy from Boise win the trophy in December?
2. Missouri appears to be a fraud. After close calls against Boston College and Vanderbilt the Tigers went to College Station and got absolutely housed by the Aggies. The remaining schedule is pretty friendly for Eliah Drinkwitz's team but based on what I've seen so far this season from this team it would be shocking if this team doesn't lose two more games.
1. Diego Pavia is a dog. He is the man of the weekend and a hero to many who love when the Crimson Tide loses on Saturdays. His performance against Alabama is a thing of legend and he will never have to buy another meal in Nashville. Hopefully, this Commodore team isn't done pulling off surprise wins.