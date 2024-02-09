2024 College Recruiting: How did the Tennessee Vols finish?
The 2024 College Football signing day has come and gone. Now mostly a quiet day with the early signing period in mid-December becoming more popular, most teams get their fill early on. With that said, the Tennessee football team had a very quiet day, but ultimately how did they do? Let's break it down.
Per 247Sports, Tennessee football finished at number 13, just outside the top 10. But Heupel once again showed that he can recruit, nabbing two 5-stars in WR Mike Matthews and Edge Jordan Ross. Overall, the Vols signed 21 players, with (eight) being in the top 300 of the 2024 class. The Vols also did well in the transfer portal as well, headlined by former 5-star offensive tackle Lance Heard, star tight-end Holden Staes from Notre Dame, and star wide receiver Chris Brazzell from Tulane. All three respectively rank 18, 29, and 70 in the transfer portal rankings per 247Sports.
Below is the 2024 Recruiting Class:
1.
Jordan Ross - 5-Star No. 1 DL
2.
Mike Matthews - 5-Star No. 9 WR
3.
Bennett Warren - 4-Star No. 7 OT
4.
Braylon Staley - 4-star No. 15 WR
5.
Boo Carter - 4-Star No. 5 Ath
6.
Peyton Lewis - 4-Star No. 13 RB
7.
Jake Merklinger - 4-Star No. 13 QB
8.
Kaleb Beasley - 4-Star No. 17 CB
9.
Max Anderson - 4-Star No. 16 OT
10.
William Satterwhite - 4-Star No. 20 IOL
11.
Edwin Spillman - 4-Star No. 31 LB
12.
Kellen Lindstrom - 4-Star No. 33 Edge
13.
Marcus Goree Jr. - 3-Star Ath
14.
Jesse Perry - 3-Star OT
15.
Edrees Farooq - 3-Star S
16.
Gage Ginther - 3-Star IOL
17.
Jordan Burns - 3-Star LB
18.
Cole Harrison - 3-Star TE
19.
Jeremais Heard - 3-Star DL
20.
Carson Gentle - 3-star DL
21.
Jamal Wallace - 3-Star DL
2024 Transfers
22.
Lance Heard - 4-Star No. 3 OT
23.
Holden Staes - 4-Star No. 2 TE
24.
Chris Brazzell - 4-Star No. 15 WR
25.
Jackson Moi - 3-Star DL
26.
Jermod McCoy - 3-Star CB
27.
Jakobe Thomas - 3-Star S
28.
Jalen McMurray - 3-Star CB
29.
Miles Kitselman - 3-Star TE