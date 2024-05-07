28-year-old former MLB outfielder commits to Arkansas football
It only took one day for the wildest recruiting story I'd heard in some time to become the second-wildest recruiting story I'd heard in some time. On Monday, Baylor basketball forward Caleb Lohner transferred to Utah to play football but on Tuesday, an even crazier story surfaced involving Arkansas football and a 10-year MLB vet.
That's right, Arkansas landed a former major and minor league baseball player who has been removed from football for 10 years.
Monte Harrison is expected to play wide receiver for the Razorbacks in 2024.
Harrison was a four-star receiver in the 2014 class before opting to go the professional baseball route. He didn't have the success that he'd hoped for, batting .240 in the minors with 90 home runs and 336 RBIs but he did flash some speed with 210 stolen bases on 249 attempts.
In three stints in the majors, Harrison hit just .177 with two homers and six RBIs as well as seven stolen bases in eight attempts. He had 76 plate appearances in his MLB career.
Now, he's joining Sam Pittman and Arkansas who could use a nice shot in the arm offensively. While he is 28 years old and will be 29 this fall, Harrison brings plenty of speed with him to the receiving corps and he will probably be the most interesting story to watch as camp unfolds.
So in just two days in college football, a college basketball player made the switch to football without playing a single down at the level and a former MLB outfielder has returned to college as a Power Four wide receiver. Wild times in college athletics.