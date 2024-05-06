Utah football picks up commitment from Baylor basketball forward Caleb Lohner
Kyle Whittingham and Utah football picked up one of the most interesting transfer commitments of the offseason and it's one that still has fans scratching their heads.
Sometimes you see athletes play multiple sports in college and it's normal for them to decide to stick with one in the end in order to focus on eventually making a professional push. But rarely do you see a one-sport athlete make the switch and transfer schools without having played the other sport at the collegiate level.
Well, Utah made a splash on Monday, landing Baylor basketball transfer Caleb Lohner.
That's right, the former Baylor and BYU forward has decided to make the switch to football and he'll be headed to Utah to join the Utes likely as a tight end. This is one of those "wait, what did you just say?" moves.
Lohner spent the last four years of his college career playing hoops at BYU and Baylor, scoring 626 career points with 615 career rebounds. But he felt like it was time for a switch.
Lohner committed to play football at Utah after never playing a down for Baylor or BYU and while he might still play basketball for the Utes, this switch seems like something he feels he could eventually parlay into an NFL career.
I mean, he does have the size at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds and he's athletic enough to be a problem for opposing linebackers and defensive backs. I could see him being a true receiving threat, but this is such a drastic change that it will take him months to get used to -- if not the entire year.
Whittingham is one of the best coaches in college football for a reason, though. Let's just see how the mad scientist uses him in 2024.