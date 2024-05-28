3 Big 12 football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
People are just simply not high enough on Texas Tech this season and I don't understand it.
Joey McGuire is entering his third season with the program and he's getting his guys in place after going 15-11 over his first two years with two straight bowl wins. It feels like if there's any year that he's going to break out, it'll be in 2024 with a lot of the roster shaped by him.
The quarterback position will be manned by former top-150 recruit Behren Morton who I think will be one of the breakout stars in the Big 12 this season. He had 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023 while completing 62 percent of his throws and I think he's only going to smash those numbers this season.
On top of that, McGuire brought in some solid offensive linemen to protect Morton from the portal, some key defensive players who'll start, and receiving targets like Caleb Douglas, Johncarlos Miller II, and Josh Kelly. This team should see some improvement from last year's 7-6 team.
Oh, and the schedule is more than manageable with no more worrying about Texas and Oklahoma. There are only 2-3 games on the Red Raiders' schedule that I see as likely losses. This team will shock some people.