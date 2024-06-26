3 Big 12 football teams that will fall short of expectations in 2024
Big 12 football is one of the best conferences in the country. The 2024 season will be different, unlike any other season. We can feel who will make some noise to compete for the playoffs, and then you’ll have some disappointments. It’s common in sports: contenders and pretenders.
Here are three teams that could be major disappointments in the Big 12 this year.
1. TCU
After losing in the national championship game two seasons ago, this program took a nosedive and I believe it’s going to continue into this upcoming season. A lot of players have transferred out of TCU. The program did recruit a lot of four-star players but I think it’s going to take some time for the team to get together.
TCU could be back in the title hunt for 2025, but there have been so many changes with the roster that I would have to call them one of the pretenders in the Big 12 this season.
2. Houston
Houston finished 4-8 last season. Their schedule for 2024 is interesting. I think they will be at least 6-6 this season, but they’re going to struggle in the Big 12. Houston could beat teams like Baylor, UNLV, Cincinnati, Rice, and even Iowa State.
Houston’s problems will be against Utah, Kansas State, TCU, etc.
They have a new head coach and a new coaching staff. Their offense and defense raise some eyebrows and questions. Will they make it to the bowl game? It’s debatable but they will miss by an inch or so.
3. Texas Tech
Texas Tech has somewhat of an easy schedule when you look at it. However, I’m not sold that they can go far just yet. I still think they will be a disappointment at a 7-5 record. Yes, it’s a winning record, but this team on paper looks like they could be 9-3.
Based on their schedule, they will be mostly challenged by teams after Week 4. Cincinnati, Baylor, TCU, Colorado, and West Virginia might present a great challenge to Tech Tech. It’s college football. We are accustomed to witnessing shocking wins and losses.
We will keep an eye on this Texas Tech team and see if they can hang with other tough teams in this mighty Big 12 conference.