3 Big Ten football teams that will disappoint in 2024
The 2024 season is approaching faster than we realize and we're almost three months away from kickoff. Big Ten football fans are especially excited because they're welcoming four new teams into the conference: Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington.
The Big Ten will look a lot different next season because, well, 18 teams is a lot, but there will still be the same contenders as usual with Ohio State and Michigan battling it out for the top spot.
Right?
Well, there may be some disappointing teams heading into next season and I have picked three who I feel are going to fall short of lofty expectations in 2024.
3. Wisconsin Badgers
OK, so I wouldn't say Wisconsin has lofty expectations heading into 2024, but fans are expecting a lot more from Luke Fickell's team in year two. He led the Badgers to seven wins in 2023 and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss with a second-place tie in the Big Ten West. That's not horrible,
But year two may be even more difficult for the Badgers and it's why I think they'll disappoint.
Wisconsin now has to be thrown into the pool with everyone and won't be able to rely on cruising through an easy Big Ten West slate. Now the Badgers will have one of the toughest schedules in the conference with home games against Alabama, Oregon, and Penn State and road games against the likes of USC, Iowa, and Nebraska. There are other potential trap games in there, but those could be six losses right there.
If you're expecting Wisconsin to cruise to a bowl game this year and flirt with 10 wins, you need to adjust those expectations because three games against top-10 teams at home and then a few more tough road battles. I wouldn't be shocked if Wisconsin either barely snuck into a bowl game or missed by one win.