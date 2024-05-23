3 Big Ten football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024
Earlier this week, I shared my list of Big Ten football teams who I believe will disappoint in 2024 and I feel like it's time for me to be a little more positive -- for now.
The season is quickly approaching and four new teams are joining the conference so there's plenty to talk about. The Big Ten has grown from 14 teams to 18 this offseason with the additions of Oregon, USC, Washington, and UCLA and it feels like the league will be as competitive as ever.
We talked about some contenders who will disappoint, but now let's focus on some teams that are projected to struggle who I believe will exceed expectations.
3. Michigan State Spartans
Is this a biased pick? Possibly, but even though I'm a Michigan State alum, I have to admit that the 4.5 over/under win total set by Vegas is shockingly low. And I've been as critical about the Spartans over the past couple of years as anyone.
Do I think Michigan State is going to win any Big Ten titles any time soon? Probably not but I also don't think the Spartans are as far off from contention (next few years) as people assume.
Jonathan Smith has done a really good job improving the roster via the transfer portal, adding 21 new faces and a lot of them will end up starting next season. He's also considered one of the best coaching hires of the offseason by experts and he knows how to develop players -- something that was missing during the Mel Tucker era.
On top of that, the schedule sets up rather nicely. I think Michigan State can beat FAU, Maryland, Prairie View A&M, and Boston College to start the year. At worst, the Spartans go 3-1 in those games, in my opinion, before losing the next two against Ohio State and Oregon before a bye. They'll bounce back against Iowa, lose to Michigan, and beat Indiana before another bye. The final three games against Illinois, Purdue, and Rutgers are all winnable as well.
I don't know about you, but to me, this team looks like it'll go bowling.