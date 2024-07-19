3 bold predictions for Miami football in 2024
Early on during the 2023 season it felt like Mario Cristobal and Miami football were going to be one of the biggest forces in the nation. The Hurricanes raced out to a 4-0 start, beating Texas A&M in the process, and all was right in the world.
But then disaster struck in Week 6 with a shocking home loss to Georgia Tech followed by a 10-point road loss to North Carolina. The Hurricanes beat Clemson and Virginia (both in overtime) in the following two games to reach bowl eligibility, but they'd only win one more game for the rest of the year.
After that 4-0 start, seeing them finish 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC was shocking.
Expectations are on the rise ahead of the 2024 season, however, with Cam Ward and Damien Martinez coming in to help out the offense. Many are expecting the Hurricanes to contend for the ACC title. But will they?
I guess that means it's time to get bold.
3. Damien Martinez rushes for 1,500 yards
The addition of Damien Martinez cannot be overlooked. The two-year starter at Oregon State decided to hit the portal following spring ball, months after head coach Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State. His choice of Miami wasn't all that shocking either.
The Hurricanes can get essentially whoever they want with their strong NIL ties and Martinez decided to head across the country to play for Mario Cristobal.
Through two seasons, he has 2,167 yards and 16 touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry and he's going to be playing on his most talented team yet with arguably the best offensive line he's had. That's only going to cause these numbers to rise and he'll approach his career totals in just one year with the Hurricanes.
Martinez will finish the season with 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns on over 6.0 yards per carry.