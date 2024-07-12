3 breakout candidates for Kansas State football in 2024
Kansas State football is heading into the 2024 season with elevated expectations as Chris Klieman is now in his sixth year leading the program.
The Wildcats are fresh off a 9-4 season where they went 6-3 in conference play and made the Pop-Tarts Bowl, beating NC State and enjoying a massive Pop-Tart after the victory.
Will Howard is gone and he's replaced by Avery Johnson who flashed his elite athleticism and bright future in that bowl game in his place. He's going to be the starter this season and he's a major reason that the expectations are still "Big 12 or bust" despite moving on from Howard.
With that said, which Wildcats will break out this season and potentially help lead the program to a title?
3. Chiddi Obiazor, DE
Besides having one of the best names on the team, Chiddi Obiazor was also busy proving himself on the field all spring long. He took full advantage of the strength and conditioning staff, going from a solid frame to a monstrous 6-foot-6, 267-pound defensive end in just one year in the program.
And he's already going to be pushing veteran defensive end (also a great name) Cody Stufflebean for the starting job to begin the season.
While Stufflebean may win the job because he's a veteran and he's been in the system longer, I wouldn't be surprised to see Obiazor take over partway through the year because he's just too big and talented to leave on the bench. His frame, strength, and potential make him a legitimate All-Big 12 candidate at defensive end.
If I had to choose one defender to break out this year, it would be the redshirt freshman Obiazor.