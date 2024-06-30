Realistic expectations for Kansas State football in 2024
Kansas State football is coming off a solid 9-4 season under Chris Klieman and the program is in a really good spot thanks to the sixth-year head coach.
Since he took over, he's gone 39-24 and Kansas State has been getting better just about every year.
Many are expecting the Wildcats to contend for the Big 12 title yet again in 2024 and this time they won't have Oklahoma or Texas to worry about because the conference's two big dogs decided to make the jump to the SEC in realignment.
Kansas State will have a new quarterback leading the way as Avery Johnson has drawn plenty of hype as a rising sophomore. There's excitement surrounding the offense led by Johnson and DJ Giddens who had over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago. This offense shouldn't have many issues despite having to replace most of its offensive line and two starting receivers.
The defense, on the other hand, returns seven starters and it finished 26th in scoring and 57th overall last year. This unit should improve as it has been over the years and be enough to complement the offense.
Kansas State should be a legit playoff contender.
So what are the realistic expectations in 2024?
Looking at the schedule, the Wildcats should start the year 5-0 with a few tight wins over Tulane, Oklahoma State, and Arizona. I see them dropping one of two against Colorado and West Virginia to sit at 6-1 heading into the Kansas game. They'll beat Kansas and then go to Houston and win there, too. They'll then take down Arizona State and Cincinnati before stumbling in the final game against Iowa State.
This schedule sets up for 10-2 at the very least but I could also see 11-1, especially if Johnson lives up to expectations and the offensive line comes together nicely.