3 BYU football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
1. Jack Kelly, EDGE (Weber State)
On paper, Jack Kelly is the best transfer that BYU landed this offseason.
The Weber State edge transfer had 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and an interception in 2023 at the FCS level. Over the past two years, he has 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and a pick. Basically, he's a productive player off the edge and he's going to start likely at the Sam position for BYU as a blitzer. He's going to be a good one.
Don't be surprised if Kelly ends up as the Cougars' best defender and makes one of the All-Big 12 teams at the end of the season.