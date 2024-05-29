3 Colorado football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
Colorado football is entering year two of the Deion Sanders era and it looks like he's the center of attention in the sport again for being in headlines along with his son for some interesting comments regarding certain transfers from the program.
While he's probably getting a little too much hate, he does bring a lot of it upon himself for speaking the way he does openly about certain things. But the realness is a breath of fresh air.
Sanders is bringing in 42 new faces from the portal, however, and he has the No. 1 transfer class in the Big 12 and he'll have plenty of high-impact newcomers. These three will have the biggest impacts.
3. Preston Hodge, DB (Liberty transfer)
One of the more underrated additions to Colorado's 2024 transfer class was Liberty defensive back Preston Hodge who figures to be a starting nickelback or safety for the Buffaloes this upcoming season.
While he's not exactly an oft-talked-about transfer into the program, he was one of the better players to choose the Buffaloes via the portal. He had a heck of a 2023 season with the Flames, racking up 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, a touchdown, and a forced fumble. He did just about everything for the Flames and now he's bringing that to Boulder.
Hodge will be one of the best defenders on the team and I wouldn't be shocked if he was the best defensive back not named Travis Hunter next season. He's that good.